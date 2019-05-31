The best weather on the planet will hold through next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system anchored in the northeast Pacific will keep trade winds in the forecast across the Hawaiian Islands through the next seven day forecast. Clouds and showers will favor typical windward and mountain areas trending higher in the overnight through early morning hours. Typical windward and mountain showers will favor the overnight and early morning hours over each island. Drier conditions remain in the forecast for leeward areas. Global weather models remain in good agreement with this gorgeous Hawaiian weather regime persisting deep into next week.
Surf along south facing shores will have a couple of new pulses between Friday and Thursday of next week, that will maintain surf in the moderate range. The current south swell will continue to decline, until a new pulse arrives on Saturday. This pulse will be reinforced by another long period pulse, slated to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. A small northwest swell will also be on the decline through Friday as well.
