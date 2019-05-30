Wanted Wednesday: Attempted car theft suspect wanted on $25K bench warrant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Joel Caruso is wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to appear for a trial call. He is featured in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.
CrimeStoppers Honolulu said Caruso was involved in an attempted car theft in 2016.
Police said it happened at a Waikiki hotel. A man left his vehicle with the valet and the keys were left in the ignition.
Shortly after, a man — identified as Caruso — was seen in the vehicle about to start it. When confronted by hotel security, he falsely stated that the vehicle belonged to him.
The valet later confirmed the vehicle did not belong to Caruso, and police were called.
He was arrested for Attempted Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle.
The 40-year-old has no prior convictions and no local address.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 955-8300, or click here to submit a tip.
