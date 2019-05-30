Visitor arrivals were up again last month. Visitor spending? Not so much.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More people are visiting the islands, but they’re spending less money ― and that trend held in April, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said.
Newly-released figures show that visitors to the Hawaiian Islands spent $1.33 billion last month. That’s a decrease of 6.2% compared to April 2018.
But also in April, the number of visitors to the state rose by nearly 7%. Tourism officials say the islands saw upticks in air and cruise line arrivals.
In fact, arrivals from the U.S., Japan, and Canada all increased in April compared to a year ago.
Economists say Hawaii is grappling with an increasingly difficult conundrum: The islands are seeing a significant increase in visitors, but they’re spending less per day.
In fact, visitor spending has remained flat over the last 30 years.
In 2018, Hawaii has nearly 10 million tourists who dropped $18 billion in the islands.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority said that last month, daily visitor spending decreased by more than 9% compared to April 2018.
And the statistics show that visitors from every market are spending less, but to varying degrees.
Daily visitor spending among Japanese visitors is down just a hair year-over-year.
Visitors from the U.S. West, meanwhile, spent $172 on average during their Hawaii vacations last month. That’s down 6.4% compared to April 2018.
