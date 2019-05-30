Unconscious woman pulled from Kauai waters while wearing full-face snorkel mask

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was rescued on Kauai’s North Shore Tuesday Afternoon.
Officials said the 56-year-old Princeville woman was about 400 meters from shore at Ke’e Beach when her husband lost sight of her.
He rushed to the lifeguards who were able to locate her, and Ocean Safety officials paddled out to the woman.
Officials said she was found face down in the water and appeared unresponsive. She was wearing a full-face snorkel mask, officials added.
The woman was brought to shore and rescuers began treating the woman. She regained consciousness and was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital for further treatment.
Authorities added that Ha’ena State Park remains closed to the public.
The road leading there, which runs through the Lumaha‘i-Wainiha-Hā‘ena area, also remains closed to the general public.
Only area residents, permitted TVR guests, government employees, and verified contractors and organizations conducting work in the recovery area are permitted to go beyond the boundaries.
It’s unclear what may have caused the woman to lose consciousness in the water, but snorkeling experts have previously warned about the dangers of full-face snorkel masks.
