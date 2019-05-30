Leaving on a jet plane? Plan ahead and arrive 3 hours early (even for inter-island flights)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Summer is here.
And that means an influx of travelers at Hawaii’s airports.
TSA is predicting it will screen more 2.2 million travelers nationwide every day this summer. On peak days, that number is expected swell to 2.7 million.
That’s why it’s recommending travelers arrive at Honolulu’s airport at least three hours before your flight — even for Neighbor Island flights.
“I would recommend that during the summer months people stick with the three hours early to ensure that you make it to your flight on time,” said Lorie Dankers, of TSA Public Affairs.
Airports will be busiest on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
"We do anticipate that during key peak times that we will exceed our capacity to screen the number of passengers who are arriving at the airport," said Dankers.
Why not add more checkpoints?
TSA says it’s up to DOT to build checkpoints. It handles the staffing.
HNL is well equipped with nine different TSA checkpoint stations located throughout the facility, with another being constructed," said Tim Sakahara, state Transportation Department spokesman.
Two opened up recently. The newest one is slated for late next year.
TSA says it’s fully staffed for those checkpoints and its wait time goal is less than 30 minutes.
And some advice to travelers: Check the list of prohibited items before heading to security.
TSA says it confiscates hundreds of prohibited items each day at Honolulu’s airport — from blades to brass knuckles to boomerangs.
