Trade winds making their return

Easterly trade winds are building back in over the islands as a stalled frontal boundary to the northwest weakens and lifts to the north, allowing the high pressure ridge to move back in. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring our typical nighttime and morning showers for windward areas for the upcoming week. Daytime highs will still reach into the upper 80′s, but it should be less humid.
At the beach, a small northwest swell is expected Thursday, while surf on south shores will remain elevated for much of the week before fading this weekend. Surf along east facing shores will start rising as the trade wind return.
