Police launch negligent homicide investigation after deadly hit-and-run in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police have launched a negligent homicide investigation after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Kailua-Kona on Thursday morning.
According to police, at around 12:50 a.m., the vehicle was driving east on Hualalai Road — fronting the Kailua-Kona Public Library — when it struck a man who was lying on the roadway.
The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim is described as a Polynesian male in his 30s, between 5’4” and 5’6”, and between 140 to 160 pounds. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.
Police believe the suspect vehicle is either a truck or SUV.
A portion of Hualalai Road was shut down, but it has since been reopened.
This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at the same time last year.
Anyone with information is urged to call (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.
