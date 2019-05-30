Multiple people displaced by a fire at a Lahaina home

LAHAINA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters rushed to Kuhuna Street Wednesday morning to put out a fire at a two-story home.
Maui fire officials said the fire started around 10 a.m.
They quickly moved to contain the flames. They were also able to verify that no residents were in the home when flames started.
The fire was deemed fully extinguished just after 12:15.
MFD said there was extensive damage to the second floor, and water damage to the first floor.
A total of six people lived at the home.
The cause is under investigation and damage estimates were not immediately available.
No injuries were reported.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.