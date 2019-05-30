Pahoa man arrested on multiple weapons, drug charges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Pahoa man was taken into custody on Wednesday after guns and drugs were confiscated from his home last week, police officials say.
56-year-old Jarret McAtee, Sr. has been charged with multiple offenses stemming from the seizure, which occurred after police executed a search warrant on a residence in Puna, prosecutors said.
McAtee was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and 3 separate guns, officials said.
Bail in the case is set at $21,500. A preliminary court appearance has been scheduled for Thursday.
