Noelani Elementary third-grader named Hawaii’s ‘Doodle 4 Google’ winner

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A third-grader from Noelani Elementary School is Hawaii’s “Doodle 4 Google” winner, which means her artwork could soon be displayed on Google’s homepage.
At a surprise assembly on Wednesday, Google representatives announced that Kayley Yu was selected for her doodle inspired by the Ohia lehua and the battle against rapid Ohia disease.
At the assembly, Yu was presented with a poster, T-shirt and bag with her design. Google representatives also gave her a Chromebook.
Winners have been selected from 53 states and territories, and the field will be narrowed down to five finalists before a grand prize winner is picked in June.
In addition to having the winner’s design featured on the Google homepage for the day, he or she will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and $50,000 that will go to that student’s school for technology initiatives.
You can vote for Yu’s design on Doodle4Google.com from June 3 to 7.
