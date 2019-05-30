Memorial services set for Hawaii Island firefighter killed in a crash

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Services have been set for the late Fire Captain David Mahon, who was killed in an accident on Hawaii Island last week.
On Saturday, a procession of fire trucks will go by the Kailua-Kona fire station in his honor around 1:15 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held that afternoon at the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay followed by an Ocean Service off Lyman’s Beach.
The Celebration of Life begins at 2 p.m. and the ocean service to follow at 6 p.m.
Mahon was fatally struck while riding his motorcycle to work on the Big Island.
The 21-year-old man accused of causing the crash has been charged with manslaughter.
Police said Christopher Helmlinger was speeding and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone on Highway 130.
Helmlinger could face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.
