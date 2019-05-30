‘Massive’ tiger shark spotted swimming around Waianae Small Boat Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A few fisherman spending the morning at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor are relaying tales of the 15-foot surprise that swam up on them Wednesday.
Jack Chee, who captured cell phone video of the encounter, says he was standing on the dock — helping his friend launch a fishing boat — when a massive shark swam up near where they were standing.
“This sucker is huge,” Chee exclaims on the video, as the shark slowly swims by.
As the video continues, the shark swims within a few feet of one of the piers at the harbor. It was only then that Chee realized just how big the shark was.
"The biggest shark I've ever seen in my life," said Chee. "He had about two feet on that boat. Whatever shark it was, tiger shark, but male or female ... I don't know, the thing was massive."
Chee says he and other boaters in the area believe the massive predator seen Wednesday was a tiger shark, but representatives from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources have not confirmed that.
No injuries were reported during the shark sighting.
