Hawaiian Electric preparing for hurricane season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaiian Electric Companies are upgrading and reinforcing its equipment ahead of the upcoming hurricane season.
The utility says it spent nearly $17 million over the last year on upgrades and clearing vegetation to prevent outages during storms.
On Oahu, HECO replaced wooden poles with steel ones at the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail above Waialae Iki.
Officials say those poles support high-voltage lines feeding Windward and East Oahu.
Infrastructure was also improved in West and Central Oahu.
In remote areas of Upcountry Maui and Molokai - crews are installing insulated power lines.
These can reduce outages from falling trees and branches, according to Hawaiian Electric.
New devices to protect systems during outages are also being put on power lines in Maui and Hawaii Island.
Hawaiian Electric says it’s also working with the community on ways to prevent outages.
A series of emergency preparedness workshops are scheduled:
Waiʽanae Coast Emergency Preparedness Fair
June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Waiʽanae Mall, 86-120 Farrington Hwy.
Ready2React Emergency Preparedness Fair
July 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pearlridge Center
98-1005 Moanalua Road
Get Ready ʽEwa Beach Emergency Preparedness Fair
Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kapilina Community Center
5100 Iroquois Ave.
Be Ready Mānoa Disaster Preparedness Fair
Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mānoa Valley District Park
2721 Kaʽaipū Ave.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.