Hawaii sailing’s Andrews becomes member of ICSA Hall of Fame

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii sailing assistant coach Jesse Andrews has been honored with a place in the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Hall of Fame.
Andrews was awarded the Graham Hall Award for Outstanding Service by a college sailing professional earlier this week at the Annual coaches meeting.
The Graham Hall Award recognizes “organizers, administrators, advisors, or coaches in a professional capacity who have served the best interests of college sailing at the team, conference, or national level.”
Andrews has been an assistant at for Hawaii’s coed and women’s sailing teams for 22 years after an All-American career as a sailor for the ‘Bows.
He has been a part of two national championships (2001- women; 2004 – coed) and joins three other Hawaii coaches as members of the ICSA Hall of Fame.
