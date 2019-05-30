Hau’ula’s Jocelyn Alo named All-American ahead of National Title quest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second consecutive season former Campbell Saber Jocelyn Alo has been named an All-American. Alo was named to the second team as an outfielder as six Sooners were given all-american distinction, the most in the country.
Following a stellar freshman season in which she tied the NCAA freshman record with 30 home runs in 2018 and was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year, the momentum seems to have carried over into her sophomore season.
Alo ranks in the Top 50 nationally in home runs (15), slugging percentage (.753) and home runs per game (.28).
Alo has reached base in 30 consecutive games from March 9 to May 17. She has recorded 17 games this season with multiple hits and 11 games with multiple RBIs.
The Sooners earned the op overall seed heading into the national tournament.
Oklahoma will play in the Women’s College World Series against No. 8 seed Alabama on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. 3:30 HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.