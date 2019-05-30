Forecast: Trade winds are making a comeback

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Easterly trade winds are building back in over the islands as a stalled frontal boundary to the northwest weakens and lifts to the north, allowing the high pressure ridge to move back in. Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring our typical nighttime and morning showers for windward areas for the upcoming week. Daytime highs will still reach into the upper 80′s, but it should be less humid.