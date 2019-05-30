Forecast: Best weather on the planet returns!

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually increase over the next couple of days as high pressure builds north of the islands.
Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring mainly windward rainfall weather through rest of the week, with a few afternoon showers developing over the Kona slopes of the Big Island. Rainfall amounts will probably be still somewhat limited, as these showers will move on under the elevated trade winds.
Surf along south facing shores will remain up each day through the rest of the week due to the recent active pattern across the southern Pacific featuring a series of storms passing through Hawaii’s swell window from southeast of New Zealand to south of French Polynesia. The reinforcement that filled in Tuesday will ease Thursday. As this swell moves out, a similar southerly source is expected to fill in Thursday and hold through Friday.
Another out of season small northwest swell will build down the island chain tonight into Thursday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.