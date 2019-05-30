Ex-deputy city prosecutor: Katherine Kealoha ordered me to get conviction on her uncle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former deputy city prosecutor testified Thursday in the public corruption trial against the Kealohas that six years ago his boss ― Katherine Kealoha ― ordered him to get a felony conviction against her uncle.
Kaina Awong took the stand on the sixth day of the so-called “mailbox trial” against Kealoha, her husband Louis ― the former chief of police ― and three Honolulu officers.
He told the jury that on Sept. 19, 2013, Katherine Kealoha, who headed up the career criminal unit at the city Prosecutor’s Office at the time, told him to get a conviction on her uncle Gerard Puana’s record.
The order came while the Kealohas were embroiled in a family dispute with the Puanas.
Hawaii News Now has obtained court documents that show Awong filed a motion with the courts to “correct illegal sentence,” saying a deferred acceptance of a no contest plea was illegal.
Two years earlier, Puana had pleaded “no contest” to a charge of unlawful entry into a dwelling for walking into his neighbor’s home and yelling at the neighbor to move a car blocking a stairwell.
The deferral means that since Puana was compliant for the required time, the conviction was wiped from his record. It’s a common practice if a defendant is not repeat offender.
Clarissa Malinao, Puana’s attorney in that case, told a Circuit Court judge that Awong’s motion to reverse the deferral and seek a conviction against Puana was “quite interesting.”
The attorney was made aware that Puana and Kealoha were facing off in a civil suit over money the Puanas claim that Kealoha stole from them.
Malinao was called to testify Wednesday in the Kealoha mailbox trial. She said said Awong told her then that “you know who my boss is,” referring to Katherine Kealoha.
Malinao said it was clear to her that Kealoha was trying to get Puana convicted of a felony crime.
This plays into the government’s position that the Kealohas were doing this to gain the upper hand in the civil suit.
