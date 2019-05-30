2 charged after raid on large cockfight in Kihei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have charged two people with cruelty to animals after a cockfighting raid over the weekend.
Police identified the two charged as 23-year-old Travis Tolentino and 44-year-old Shannon Mollena.
In addition to being charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, both were charged with a gambling offense. Their bail was set at $400 each.
Authorities said the raid happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on Kaimana Road in Kihei.
Members of the Vice Gambling & Morals Unit raided the cockfight, which was attended by about 100 spectators, officials said.
Cockfighting is illegal in the islands, but remains prevalent.
In April, a similar raid on the Big Island netted charges against a Mililani man.
