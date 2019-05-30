Cauliflower coral at the center of a new lawsuit against the Trump Administration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Center for Biological Diversity says they will sue the Trump administration for failing to protect Cauliflower coral.
The center petitioned to list the particular coral as an endangered species, but it never happened.
It blames the plummeting numbers on climate change, saying they lost 36 percent of Cauliflower coral from 1999 to 2012.
“As climate change wreaks havoc on this beautiful purple and pink coral, federal officials are dragging their feet on protecting it,” said Maxx Phillips, the Center’s Hawaii director. “Coral reefs are so important to Hawaii, and they support our ocean’s biodiversity and protect our coasts. The federal government has a legal and moral responsibility to protect cauliflower coral and coral reefs from the climate crisis.
The group filed a notice of intent to sue this week
“Cauliflower coral is called Ko’a in Hawaiian,” Phillips said. “We want to protect it but we need federal help. Healthy coral reefs are the foundation of healthy oceans.”
A similar effort by the center in 2006 resulted in the federal protection of elkhorn and staghorn corals. It was the first species ever protected under the Act because of the threat of global warming.
