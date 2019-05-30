Best weather on the planet returns

Surf along south facing shores will remain up each day through the rest of the week due to the recent active pattern across the southern Pacific featuring a series of storms passing through Hawaii’s swell window from southeast of New Zealand to south of French Polynesia. The reinforcement that filled in Tuesday will ease Thursday. As this swell moves out, a similar southerly source is expected to fill in Thursday and hold through Friday. Another out of season small northwest swell will build down the island chain tonight into Thursday.