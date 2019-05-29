A year later, the USS Arizona Memorial remains closed to visitors

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been over a year since the USS Arizona Memorial was closed to the public due to structural problems.
On Wednesday, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt is expected to give an update on repairs.
Bernhardt is visiting Oahu for a short time. Regarding the repairs, he said, “I have made it a top priority to ensure that the repairs to the USS Arizona Memorial loading dock are completed to standard and as quickly as possible so that visitors to Pearl Harbor National Memorial can regain access to this iconic American structure.”
The attraction closed after the loading dock became partially submerged underwater, and cracks were noticed.
When inspectors took a closer look, they had found the structural problems were worse than anticipated.
Short-term fixes were implemented, but were minimally effective in the overall scheme of things.
The reopening to the public was pushed back multiple times and the site remains closed.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.