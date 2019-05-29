Woman, 67, listed in serious condition after North Shore collision

HALEIWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was hospitalized in serious condition after a crash near Haleiwa Tuesday.
EMS officials say a 67-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she crashed head-on with another vehicle around 4:30 p.m.
It happened along the Joseph P. Leong Highway near Lokoea Place on Oahu’s North Shore.
EMS said the patient may have had a medical condition prior to the crash.
No other details were available.
This story may be updated.
