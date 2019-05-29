Woman killed in crash on Hwy. 130 in Puna

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman in her 60s was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a SUV on Highway 130, Big Island police said.
The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near Kamaili Road.
Police said a SUV driving northbound on Highway 130 struck the woman who was walking along the roadway.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police added a small dog appeared to be protecting her by trying to bite responding authorities. The dog has been transferred to the Hawaii Island Humane Society.
Police have closed a portion of Highway 130 in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.