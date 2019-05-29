Woman killed in crash on Hwy. 130 in Puna

Woman killed in crash on Hwy. 130 in Puna
May 29, 2019

PUNA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman in her 60s was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a SUV on Highway 130, Big Island police said.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near Kamaili Road.

Police said a SUV driving northbound on Highway 130 struck the woman who was walking along the roadway.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police added a small dog appeared to be protecting her by trying to bite responding authorities. The dog has been transferred to the Hawaii Island Humane Society.

Police have closed a portion of Highway 130 in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

