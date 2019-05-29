Hawaii-based Marine dies in a training accident in Australia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. Marine based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay died following a racent training accident, officials said.
Lance Cpl. Hans Sandoval-Pereyra, 21, of Fairfax, Virginia, was an Expeditionary Airfield Systems Technician assigned to the Aviation Combat Element for MRF-D.
Prior to being deployed to Australia, he was assigned to Marine Wing Support Detachment 24, Marine Aircraft Group 24, at MCBH.
Sandoval-Pereyra was injured during a tactical vehicle training accident on May 25.
He was conducting routine training at the Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory in Australia when the accident happened. He was initially treated at the scene before being rushed to the hospital where he later died.
“We are saddened by the loss of Lance Cpl. Sandoval-Pereyra. He was a beloved member of our community and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” said Col. Russ Boyce, Commanding Officer for Marine Rotational Force - Darwin. “We are extremely grateful to our Australian partners for their valiant efforts to save this young Marine’s life."
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Sandoval-Pereyra was a decorated Marine whose honors included the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
