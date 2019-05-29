Sources: Man arrested in connection to an East Oahu murder investigation

Detective combed the area for evidence on May 15 after the body was found. (Source: HNN File)
By HNN Staff | May 28, 2019 at 7:22 PM HST - Updated May 28 at 7:41 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police sources tell Hawaii News Now a man was arrested in connection to a murder investigation that was launched after a body was found on an East Oahu trail.

Sources say the suspect was arrested on the windward side sometime Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found by hunters in a heavily wooded area near Enchanted Lake off Old Kalanianaole Highway Highway on May 15.

Authorities said the body had ‘suspicious injuries,’ though at the time, they would not elaborate.

The victim was later identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Awong.

Sources said Awong’s hands were bound and he had been beaten.

Hawaii News Now is working to gather more details.

