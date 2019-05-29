Retired HPD officer who pleaded guilty to tax evasion will not go to jail

May 29, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retired Honolulu police officer who investigated financial crimes for decades will not go to prison for tax evasion.

Eric Yiu pleaded guilty to lying on his state income tax returns in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

As part of a plea deal, the state dropped three other charges.

Yiu faced up to 15 years in prison.

Instead, he could have his criminal record wiped clean after four years.

Yiu has, however, been ordered to pay $11,654 in restitution to the state Department of Taxation, $1,165 in a fund for crime victims and $250 in other court fees.

