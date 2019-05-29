Rep. Gabbard calls for changes to REAL ID system for pacific island migrants

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is pushing the Department of Homeland Security to change its rules regarding REAL IDs and migrants under the Compact of Freely Associated States.
A bipartisan letter was sent to the DHS urging action on the issue.
Gabbard’s office argues the current policies add restrictions for Compact of Freely Associated States migrants to get anything other than a temporary ID or a driver’s license.
The Compact of Freely Associated States is an agreement between the governing bodies of the U.S., Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau.
She says changing the rule will make it easier for them to get long-term jobs, enroll in schools and travel.
“This is an urgent situation impacting thousands of people who have legally come to the United States and are suffering the consequences of this bureaucratic mishap,” Rep. Gabbard said.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.