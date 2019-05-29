No jail time for former HPD officer charged with sexually assaulting child

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Honolulu Police Department officer charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl for several years will not go to jail.
According to an indictment, Teddy Van Lerberghe assaulted the girl from 2004 to 2008.
Van Lerberghe initially pleaded not guilty, but he changed his plea to no contest earlier this month after reaching a deal with prosecutors.
Felony sex assault charges usually carry long prison terms, but the 45-year-old only faces five years probation when he's sentenced in August.
He will also have to register as a sex offender.
