More light wind conditions today, trades due back Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast winds will continue across the state through Wednesday due to a stalled front northwest of the state, with local land and sea breezes prevailing over the islands. Clouds and showers will favor mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours. Trades will slowly stage a comeback in the next few days as a high pressure strengthens to our north while the lingering front finally lifts northward and diminishes. Passing clouds and showers will then favor windward and mauka areas.
Surf along south facing shores will remain up each day through the rest of the week due to the recent active pattern across the southern Pacific. The reinforcement that Tuesday will hold through midweek before fading Thursday. As this swell eases, a similar southerly source is expected to fill in Thursday and hold through Friday.
