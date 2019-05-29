More light wind conditions today, trades due back Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast winds will continue across the state through Wednesday due to a stalled front northwest of the state, with local land and sea breezes prevailing over the islands. Clouds and showers will favor mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours. Trades will slowly stage a comeback in the next few days as a high pressure strengthens to our north while the lingering front finally lifts northward and diminishes. Passing clouds and showers will then favor windward and mauka areas.