More heat and humidity, but trade winds on the way back

We’ve got at least one more day with light winds and afternoon sea breezes, with a light east-southeast wind flow over local waters. Clouds and showers are possible for mauka and interior areas of the smaller islands, with some showers for east Hawaii island, which is blocking the wind flow for the rest of the state. A stalled frontal boundary to the northwest will lift off to the north and weaken, and should allow trade winds to return Thursday, along with more typical nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas and less humid conditions.
Surf is on the way down for south shores over the next few days, with some smaller pulses later on this week which will bring surf heights to average levels for this time of year. A small northwest swell is gradually lowering, but another small bump is expected Thursday. East shores are also lower with the lighter winds, but will rebuild Friday into the weekend as the trades strengthen.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.