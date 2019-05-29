Man escapes Ewa Beach house fire uninjured

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in Ewa Beach.
Flames began around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Ihipehu Street.
Firefighters rushed to the single-story structure where it was reported that a man who was home at the time made it out safely.
Light smoke was coming out of the rear of the home.
Firefighters fully extinguished the fire within about half an hour.
Three others live at the home, but they were not there at the time the fire started.
HFD is investigating the cause. Damage was estimated at $19,000 to the structure and its contents.
The Red Cross did offer assistance to the residents.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.