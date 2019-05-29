Iolani student represents Hawaii in Scripps National Spelling Bee

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A girl who represented Hawaii at the Scripps National Spelling Bee may have fallen short of bringing home the gold, but still made the state proud.
Iolani 8th grader Katelyn Shu joined more than 500 other students in Washington D.C. for the competition.
The 14-year-old made it to round two where she was tripped up by the spelling of the word “Adonize.”
A-D-O-N-I-Z-E, means to adorn, or beautify.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee attracts some of the brightest minds and best young spellers from around the nation.
The competition continues Wednesday with the finals on Thursday.
