‘I perpetuated the lie’: Former officer testifies against Kealohas in mailbox trial

Silva: “My heart sank” when I saw Gerard Puana in court in 2014 at first mailbox trial, b/c I knew then, “that is not him in the video” Silva said Puana was thick, no neck, guy in video was scrawny. “I perpetuated the lie against someone who wasn’t guilty” #KealohaMailboxTrial pic.twitter.com/o3VOf0sDZp