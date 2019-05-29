Forecast: More muggy weather, but trade winds set to return

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’ve got at least one more day with light winds and afternoon sea breezes, with a light east-southeast wind flow over local waters. Clouds and showers are possible for mauka and interior areas of the smaller islands, with some showers for east Hawaii island, which is blocking the wind flow for the rest of the state. A stalled frontal boundary to the northwest will lift off to the north and weaken, and should allow trade winds to return Thursday, along with more typical nighttime and morning showers for windward and mauka areas and less humid conditions.