Five Warriors named All Big West Conference

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i baseball team earned a number of accolades with the All-Big West announcement on Wednesday.
Senior Maaki Yamazaki was named a First Team selection for the second consecutive season, this time as a utility player.
Freshman Scotty Scott made instantly made his presence known in his first season of collegiate baseball, earning Big West Freshman Field Player of the Year.
Ethan Lopez and Dylan Thomas both were named second team selections and Alex Baeza earned Honorable Mention recognition.
Yamazaki, was voted First Team All-Big West for utility after starting 37 games at shortstop, six as the designated hitter and two at second base. Yamazaki, earned First Team All-Conference last season as a shortstop. He is the first Rainbow Warrior to earn First Team All-Conference in consecutive seasons since Kolten Wong secured First Team All-Western Athletic Conference honors in 2010 and 2011. In his final season as a Warrior Yamazaki hit .308 with five doubles, two home runs, 24 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
Scott is the second UH player to earn a Big West honor since entering the league prior to the start of the 2013 season, joining 2017 Big West Freshman Pitcher of the Year Dylan Thomas.
UH hasn’t had a Freshman of the Year award for a field player since 2009 when Kolten Wong won WAC Freshman of the Year. Scott, led off in all 50 games on the year, also won Honorable Mention All-Big West as an outfielder. Scott led the 'Bows with 59 hits, 203 at-bats, four triples, 25 walks and 36 runs scored.
For the second-consecutive season, Lopez took home Second Team All-Big West honors at third base. The senior veteran led Hawai’i in a number of statistical categories, including home runs (5), RBIs (44), total bases (82) and doubles (13). He finished the season with a .258 batting average and a .423 slugging percentage.
Dylan Thomas is no stranger to post season accolades. He takes All-Big West honors for the third year in a row after securing Honorable Mention and Freshman Pitcher of the Year in 2017 and First Team accolades in 2018.
The red-shirt junior likely pitched his final season in Manoa an has put together one of the top pitching careers in UH history. Thomas currently ranks second for career ERA (1.96) and career saves (27). In 2019, Thomas put up a 2.01 ERA with four saves and a 4-4 record while leading the team with 59 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched.
Baeza was steady all season at first base. The Utah native appeared in 49 games with 48 starts. The sophomore hit .278 and was second on the team in both home runs (4) and RBIs (27). Baeza made just two errors and had a .996 fielding percentage. It is his first career Big West honor.
