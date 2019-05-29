Five Warriors named All Big West Conference

Yamazaki, was voted First Team All-Big West for utility after starting 37 games at shortstop, six as the designated hitter and two at second base. Yamazaki, earned First Team All-Conference last season as a shortstop. He is the first Rainbow Warrior to earn First Team All-Conference in consecutive seasons since Kolten Wong secured First Team All-Western Athletic Conference honors in 2010 and 2011. In his final season as a Warrior Yamazaki hit .308 with five doubles, two home runs, 24 RBIs and 27 runs scored.