Controversy over a cannabis compound remains amid a state ‘crackdown’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Department of Health says CBD is unregulated — and the market for such products is quickly growing.
Sweet Treats Owner Kris Louie says she used to make her own CBD treats, until the state stepped in.
She stopped selling her items when the state Department of Health started cracking down on Cannabioid oil.
“I made brownies, my s’mores bars, my Rice Krispies treats, would add it in to there," Louis said.
"The Department of Health came in and they made us pull it. And they were saying that because there’s not enough testing being done on the effects of CBD when you infuse it into foods,” she added.
CBD is a compound in cannabis that doesn’t deliver the psychoactive effects of the compound THC.
It’s sold in a wide range of products that claim an abundance of health and wellness benefits.
Former Marine Michael Vernon uses it for pain relief.
“I was in the Marines for five years and I blew out my knees and I had shoulder surgery, so sometimes I get that pain. And I don’t like taking pain meds, because they’re addictive,” Vernon said.
But the state says edible products sold without a prescription are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which thus makes them illegal.
“And if any products made with CBD, it’s adulterated, and therefore should not be sold," Bruce Anderson, Health Department Director, said.
However it appears that the state’s crackdown isn’t a total ban.
Louie and others say they are allowed to keep CBD products packaged on the mainland. They just can’t prepare them themselves locally in the islands.
“So instead, they said we could sell whatever is already being made from national, bigger companies. Like we have chocolates, gummies, and whatnot, so we can sell things that I don’t personally make. She couldn’t really explain why. She just said that’s just the way it is,” Louie said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.