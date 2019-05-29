Body of missing Maui man Noah ‘Kekai’ Mina found in Iao

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a missing man on Maui has been found Wednesday morning, family members have confirmed.
The Facebook group Bring Kekai Home said a helicopter had spotted the body of Noah “Kekai” Mina in the Iao region of Maui.
Mina, 35, was last seen on May 20 near the Kapilau Ridge trail.
First responders searched the area by air and foot but were unable to find him. Two of the men who helped lead the successful search for another hiker, Amanda Eller, also helped search for Mina.
This story will be updated.
