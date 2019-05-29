After first 2 Hawaii shows sold out, Backstreet Boys add 3rd concert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fans who missed their chance to nab tickets to the Backstreet Boys in Hawaii now have another chance to buy tickets.
After their first two Hawaii shows sold out, promoters announced Wednesday that the Backstreet Boys have added a third show at the Blaisdell Arena.
The third concert will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5 as part of the pop group’s DNA World Tour.
Tickets will go on sale to Hawaii residents on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. and to the general public on Sunday, June 2 at 10 a.m.
Pre-sale tickets for BSB Fan Club members go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at LiveNation.com or at the Blaisdell Arena box office.
The Backstreet Boys will also be performing on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.
It’s their first concert in Hawaii. In 2006, the group also performed at the Aloha Stadium for the NFL Pro Bowl halftime show.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.