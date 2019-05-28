Woman who survived 17 days in Maui forest to share more details of experience

WAILUKU, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who survived 17 days in a Maui nature preserve will be sharing her story from the hospital on Tuesday morning.
Amanda Eller and her family are holding a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.
In a miraculous turn of events, the 35-year-old was found alive on Friday after spending over two weeks in the Makawao Forest Reserve.
She was reported missing by her boyfriend on May 9 after going hiking at the Kahakapao Loop Trail in Makawao on Maui a day earlier. After she failed to return, her loved ones grew anxious.
A massive search ensued with volunteers and rescuers spending countless hours looking for any sign of Eller.
Finally, after 17 days, a contracted helicopter pilot spotted her in a dense forest area — roughly four miles from the parking lot where her vehicle and items were found.
At a press conference at the hospital on Saturday, Eller’s friends and family detailed her experience, starting with the day she left for her walk.
“She sat down and rested on a fallen log, just kinda meditated and took a little nap,” said her mother, Julia Eller. “When she got up, she was disoriented about where she was and just followed her instincts trying to get back to her car.”
Eller’s doctor said she was able to survive by drinking river water and eating fresh fruits from trees.
She suffered a broken leg, severe sunburns and a skin infection.
She was released by the hospital over the weekend and attended a party — in a wheelchair — on Monday night. Her family hosted the event to thank everyone for their help in bringing her home.
While seemingly in good spirits, family and friends cheered for her when she arrived.
