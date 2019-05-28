Trade winds on another slowdown

The trade winds have been replaced by light east-southeast winds as a frontal boundary has stalled just to the northwest of the islands. The winds will be light enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes, leading to clouds and showers over interior and leeward sections of the islands., along with warm and muggy conditions. Moderate to breezy trade winds and more comfortable conditions should return Thursday into the weekend, with clouds and showers once again favoring windward areas.
At the beach, more box jellyfish will be possible along south and maybe west shores of Oahu; look for warning signs and check with the lifeguards. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory will remain posted for south-facing shores through 6 a.m. Tuesday. A new, slightly smaller south swell will start to fill in late Tuesday, with another reinforcing swell Thursday through Friday. The small northwest swell will lower Tuesday and Wednesday, with a new swell possible Thursday. East shores will have smaller surf due to the lighter trade winds.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.