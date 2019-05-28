Team Rager Wear wins Pylon 7 on 7 National Tournament

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2019 Pylon 7 on 7 National Championship game was held on May 27 in Atlanta, Georgia and a team from Hawaii was crowned champion.
Team Rager Wear beat team AZ 87 from Arizona, with a score of 21-to-7 to claim the National Championship in the middle school division.
The team was compiled of kids from all over the state. They headed down south to the peach state to compete against teams from all over the country in a single elimination tournament.
Pylon 7 on 7 is a organization that holds non-contact football tournaments throughout the country to help high school and middle school athletes get looked at by college scouts and coaches. Their tournaments run from January to May.
The team is set to return to the islands on May 28.
