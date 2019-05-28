Ouch! Box jellyfish sting more than 900 at Waikiki beaches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lifeguards counted at least 916 Waikiki beachgoers who got stung on Memorial Day during a particularly large box jellyfish invasion.
Waikiki lifeguards also spotted at least 5,000 jellyfish in the water on a busy beach day.
There were also at least 27 people stung at Ala Moana Beach, and 19 who got stung at Hanauma Bay.
A city Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said the big influx of jellyfish combined with large holiday crowds made for a busy day for lifeguards.
Signs were posted at affected beaches and will likely go up again Tuesday.
Hawaii sees an influx of box jellyfish on select beaches every month, eight to 10 days after the full moon.
