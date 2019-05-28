Local Connection: The Kealoha Trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Kealoha corruption trial is finally underway - and we hope all citizens of Hawaii will give it the attention it deserves.
This is without question the most important public corruption trial in state history.
It involves alleged abuses of the power of law enforcement and the justice system - both institutions vital to our personal and community security.
So this trial is a great teaching moment. It’s an opportunity to watch and learn and judge the effectiveness of our court system, regardless of the outcome.
The right to fairness, especially when the defendants are charged with abusing the system, is one the most important promises of our country.
It protects us from violence, protects our property, protects our liberty and ultimately protects our democracy.
So let’s not miss the chance to watch this precious system in action with a case that is as fascinating as any fictional television drama we have seen.
