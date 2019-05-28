Hotel worker’s union reaches tentative deal with Hilton Hawaiian Village

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The hotel workers union and the Hilton Hawaiian Village reached a tentative deal in contract negotiations.
The tentative deal is over a four-year union contract that reportedly covers some 1,800 workers.
It includes a wage increase, and terms for job preservation. The union’s negotiation committee worked with the company from May 24 to 26 to reach the tentative deal.
“This is a historic agreement that will set a standard for hotel and timeshare workers in Hawaii. Hilton members stuck together to achieve a great contract that raises the standards for workers from all departments in the hotel and timeshares," Eric Gill, Financial Secretary-Treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 5, said.
The union contract expired on June 30, 2018.
Hilton workers will vote to either ratify or reject the deal on Wednesday.
