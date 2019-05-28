Hawaii State Teachers Association asks grading system for Hawaii schools to stop

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, Honolulu magazine grades all the public schools in Hawaii from an A down to an F.
Many parents use it as a guide as they decide where they want to send their kids.
The ratings are based on several factors including test scores, absenteeism and graduation rates.
Corey Rosenlee, the president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, is here today to talk about this grading system and why it needs to stop.
