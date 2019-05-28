Forecast: Light winds continue with more hot, humid conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light east to southeast winds will continue through Wednesday due to a stalled front northwest of the state.
Overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes will prevail each day.
Daytime heating combined with the afternoon sea breezes will translate to the best cloud and shower coverage through the afternoon periods, mostly over interior and leeward portions of the islands.
A return of moderate to breezy trades is anticipated through the second half of the week.
As the current south-southwest swell continues to subside, a new long-period south swell, which is expected to be slightly smaller, will begin to fill in on Tuesday, and persist through mid-week.
Another small reinforcing south swell is expected to spread across the island chain from Thursday through Friday.
The current late season small northwest swell will continue to gradually lower through Tuesday and Wednesday.
A new northwest swell may arrive early Thursday, while keeping the bump in surf heights along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands.
