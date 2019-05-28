Forecast: Another round of light winds, warm and muggy conditions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade winds have been replaced by light east-southeast winds as a frontal boundary has stalled just to the northwest of the islands. The winds will be light enough to allow for afternoon sea breezes, leading to clouds and showers over interior and leeward sections of the islands., along with warm and muggy conditions. Moderate to breezy trade winds and more comfortable conditions should return Thursday into the weekend, with clouds and showers once again favoring windward areas.