Family donates letter written by sailor days before Pearl Harbor bombings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young sailor's letter, written onboard the USS Arizona days before the attack on Pearl Harbor, was donated to the national memorial by his family.
Orville Lester Rusher was a 21-year-old engineer from Missouri.
He mailed the letter to his sister on November 25, 1941.
"He was a farm boy from Missouri," said Vicki Borlin, Rusher's great niece. "That's what the letter talks about. That he misses Missouri snow and that it's hot (in Hawaii) and everybody thinks it's cold when it's 70 degrees. He wanted to come home."
But Rusher's family didn't receive the letter until December 8, a day after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
His remains were never recovered.
Borlin says she found the letter about 15 years ago while digging through a box in her mother's garage.
After learning her son's high school band would be performing at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center this Memorial Day, she says she thought it was the perfect opportunity to honor her late uncle.
"We've had the letter for a very long time, and I decided we needed to give it to somebody who could take care of it," Borlin said.
Borlin, who lives in Illinois, hand-carried the letter to Hawaii.
After the band’s performance Monday, Borlin and her son Maxx presented the letter to the National Park Service.
Officials say historical documents like these give people a glimpse into the past.
"What's remarkable about the letter is that it is somewhat unremarkable in its tone. He's talking about the things any young sailor here would experience. Kind of the calm before the storm, not realizing what's going to come down in the future in just a matter of days," said park ranger Daniel Brown.
The Borlins also presented a wreath in honor of Rusher and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
While they never had the chance to meet him, they say they feel close to him just by being here.
"I could never imagine what he went through and those experiences, but just to be here is crazy," said Maxx Borlin.
“It really means a lot more to be here and to see that his remains are still on the ship,” said Vicki Borlin.
