United plane forced to divert to Honolulu after flames start shooting out of engine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after flames started shooting out of an engine of a United Airlines plane on Sunday morning.
Flight UA 132 departed the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for Majuro in the Marshall Islands at around 7:35 a.m.
About an hour after takeoff, flames were spotted coming from the left engine.
In a statement, United said, “Our pilots worked quickly to address the issue and land the aircraft safely.”
Officials said the plane was taken out of service and the 141 passengers were being re-booked.
